Connaughton supplied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during Friday night's 133-86 win over the Thunder. He played 18 minutes off the bench.

Connaughton capitalized on the blowout minutes by nailing some heat-check threes and providing instant offense, matching his season-high of four threes. A fringe rotation player, it would take major injuries to force Connaughton into a meaningful situation for fantasy circles.