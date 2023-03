Connaughton chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 win over the Pacers.

While the Bucks' offense was effective during Wednesday's matchup, Connaughton was held scoreless for just the third time this season. He also struggled to generate much production in secondary categories. The 30-year-old has come off the bench in five of his last six appearances, averaging 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.