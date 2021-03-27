Connaughton scored six points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

With normal front court players Bobby Portis (COVID-19 protocols) and P.J. Tucker (calf) both out of the lineup, Connaughton stepped up and led the team in rebounding. The guard has recorded at least six rebounds in five consecutive games and averaged 8.8 rebounds over that span. Connaughton could be a target for fantasy managers in deeper leagues because of his consistent playing time and his recent production as a scorer and rebounder.