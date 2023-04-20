Connaughton recorded 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Connaughton provided an instant spark for the Bucks off the bench in the dominant Game 2 win against the Heat. The seventh-year guard set a playoff career high with 22 points and six triples. Connaughton checked in with two minutes remaining in the first quarter and immediately provided a boost as he closed the first half without a miss from downtown. If All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) remains out for Game 3, Connaughton should once again see an increase in minutes and shot attempts.