Connaughton (ankle) logged 18 minutes off the bench and contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.

Connaughton had been listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle heading into the regular-season finale, but any choice to hold him out likely would have been a result of rest more so than legitimate concern about his health. The Bucks had the luxury of giving many key players extra time off over the past two weeks, which allowed Connaughton to take on a heightened role off the bench or as an occasional spot starter. He'll still be included in the rotation for the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Pistons but is more likely to see minutes in the teens rather than pushing for 20-plus in most of those games.