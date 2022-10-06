Connaughton (undisclosed) should be available for Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Connaughton didn't appear in Saturday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies for an unspecified reason, but he isn't on the list of inactives ahead of Thursday's preseason matchup in Abu Dhabi. While it appears as though the 29-year-old will play Thursday, it's possible that the Bucks will choose to limit his minutes as a precautionary measure since he'll likely see a consistent role off the bench once the regular season begins.
