Connaughton will be out approximately three weeks with a right calf strain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton has missed the last five preseason contests dealing with this injury and it turns out that number will only increase heading into the season. The 29-year-old was a key rotational piece for the Bucks last season averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. With him out, expect Grayson Allen MarJon Beauchamp's minutes to increase.