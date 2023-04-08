Connaughton (ankle) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Raptors.

Connaughton and a glob of Bucks regulars will not take the floor to close out the regular season Sunday. Connaughton's absence makes even more sense after he injured his ankle earlier in the week, as the Bucks have nothing to play for with the top seed in the East already locked up. Connaughton completes the regular season averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while posting a disappointing 39/34/66 efficiency line across his 61 appearances (33 starts) for Milwaukee this season.