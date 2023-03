Connaughton has been relegated to the bench for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.

Connaughton had started all but one of his appearances dating back to Christmas Day, but he will return to the bench in place of Khris Middleton, who will receive his first start since Dec. 21. The long-term goal likely involves including Middleton in the starting lineup more often as the playoffs approach, so Connaughton may find himself coming off the bench more frequently moving forward.