Connaughton compiled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 win over the Suns.

Connaughton produced an efficient offensive showing while contributing across every category except steals. He's managing career-high per-game averages in rebounding and blocks, but Connaughton is averaging fewer minutes than he was last year. As a result, he's only worth targeting in deeper formats.