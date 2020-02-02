Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Snags seven boards in 20 minutes
Connaughton compiled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 win over the Suns.
Connaughton produced an efficient offensive showing while contributing across every category except steals. He's managing career-high per-game averages in rebounding and blocks, but Connaughton is averaging fewer minutes than he was last year. As a result, he's only worth targeting in deeper formats.
