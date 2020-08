Connaughton supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Connaughton put together a well-rounded stat line, producing his best individual numbers since the restart. Connaughton is capable of turning in showings like this when he gets decent minutes. Still, given the team's depth, this performance was perhaps closer to his ceiling.