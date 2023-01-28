Connaughton notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 141-131 victory over the Pacers.

Connaughton did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc in this one by knocking down four of six attempts. He's been red hot from deep of late, as he's hit 52.3 percent of his triples over his last seven matchups.