Connaughton will start Friday against the Cavaliers.

With both Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (finger) out, coach Mike Budenholzer is opting to start Connaughton and Tony Snell. Connaughton caught a DNP-CD during the Bucks' most recent contest, but it seems an increased role is in store for Friday. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.