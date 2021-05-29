Connaughton is starting Saturday's Game 4 against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton came off the bench in the first three games of the series, but he'll join the starting lineup after Donte DiVincenzo (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs. Connaughton averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game across the first three games of the series.