Connaughton will get the spot-start at in Monday's game against the Nuggets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Connaughton could be in line for healthy workload, as the Bucks are shaking up their lineup due to various injuries. He will start alongside Sterling Brown, Wesley Matthews, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez.

