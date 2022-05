Connaughton supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Celtics.

Connaughton has knocked down three treys in back-to-back contests. Additionally, he's logged 30-plus minutes in each game -- usage that Connaughton hasn't seen since late December. His size has lended well to defending Boston's wings. It's likely Connaughton continues receiving ample run throughout the series.