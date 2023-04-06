Connaughton (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Connaughton exited Tuesday's win over Washington with a right ankle sprain and will be sidelined for a second consecutive contest. Since the Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain out Sunday against Toronto if he isn't back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Done for night with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Gets starting nod•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Secures four rebounds in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Not starting Saturday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Heats up with 22 points•