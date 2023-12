Connaughton (ankle) is officially out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Connaughton will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. The ninth-year pro struggled in his last five appearances before injury, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per game. While he remains out, Malik Beasley, Cameron Payne and Marjon Beauchamp will likely continue to see increased action.