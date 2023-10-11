Connaughton ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Connaughton is expected to hold a bench role by the time the regular season rolls around, but the only way he'll be valuable is if he can drain his three-point attempts. He has shot over 34 percent from deep in just two of his five seasons with Milwaukee, however, so his upside isn't very high right now.