Connaughton is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against New Orleans due to right ankle soreness.

The high-flying guard likely emerged with the injury following Sunday's win over the Suns, where Connaughton logged 20 minutes off the bench and posted eight points and seven rebounds. Connaughton's sore ankle, however, doesn't appear to be too severe, as the former Notre Dame standout is likely able to participate barring any major setbacks.