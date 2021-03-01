Connaughton had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 27 minutes in Sunday's 105-100 win over the Clippers.

Connaughton failed to record a double-digit scoring total once again Sunday, but he hauled in a season-high eight rebounds during the narrow win over Los Angeles. The 28-year-old has played at least 25 minutes in each of the last seven contests and has been unable to generate much scoring production, but he's been slightly more reliable on the boards.