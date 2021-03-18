Connaughton totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's OT victory over the 76ers.

Wednesday marked the first time since Jan. 31 of 2020 that Connaughton grabbed double-digit rebounds and his 12 boards matched a career best. He's struggled all season long in terms of scoring points but has been proven to be a decent rebounder and his fantasy production warrants a look in deeper fantasy leagues.