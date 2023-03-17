Connaughton closed Thursday's 139-123 loss to the Pacers with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 31 minutes.

With Grayson Allen (foot) out again, Connaughton drew a second consecutive start and posted his first double-digit scoring outing since March 1. He also tied his season high with three steals, a mark he's reached just one other time. Connaughton has appeared in 11 straight contests (six starts) but is averaging just 5.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes and could be relegated to a modest backup role when Allen is cleared to return.