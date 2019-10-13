Bucks' Pat Connaughton: To rest Sunday
Connaughton will be rested for Sunday's preseason game against Washington, Bucks play-by-play voice Ted Davis reports.
Both Connaughton and Robin Lopez will get the night off Sunday as part of routine preseason maintenance, but the Bucks will have most of their other regulars on the floor.
