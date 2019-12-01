Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Connaughton finished with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.
Connaughton managed season highs in rebounding and assists, filling up the box score in limited minutes during the blowout win. He's clearly capable of putting together a solid stat line, but Milwaukee's depth will likely limit his appeal to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Ices game with free throws•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts 18-point performance•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Probable Saturday vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in dominant win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: To rest Sunday•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...