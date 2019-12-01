Connaughton finished with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.

Connaughton managed season highs in rebounding and assists, filling up the box score in limited minutes during the blowout win. He's clearly capable of putting together a solid stat line, but Milwaukee's depth will likely limit his appeal to deeper leagues.