Connaughton contributed 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.

Connaughton was exceptional, providing an efficient scoring performance as well as a very well-rounded stat line. He has now swiped two steals in three of the last four games, and this is the seventh time this season that he recorded at least two rejections.