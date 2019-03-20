Connaughton posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Connaughton was among those who stepped up with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) sidelined for this one. In fact, Connaughton matched Khris Middleton for the team high in minutes, and while the Bucks held a sizable lead entering the fourth quarter, Connaughton's heavy load of playing time speaks volumes about coach Mike Budenholzer's trust in him. Once healthy, Sterling Brown (wrist) and Donte DiVincenzo (heel) could potentially challenge Connaughton for playing time across the final stretch of the regular season. Still, the 26-year-old shooting guard seems to be the most likely Buck to see his role increased as a result of Malcolm Brogdon (foot) being out for the next six weeks.