Connaughton will not return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain. He finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes.

Connaughton is a key part of Milwaukee's second unit, so it would be a huge blow for the Bucks if he misses more time. Consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls. MarJon Beauchamp could see a bump in playing time if Connaughton is sidelined beyond Tuesday.