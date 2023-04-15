Connaughton (ankle) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Heat.
Connaughton had been dealing with a sprained right ankle and didn't feature in the regular-season finale, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice and should be available off the bench for the series opener against the Heat. Connaughton averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 61 appearances (33 starts) in the regular season.
