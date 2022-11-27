Connaughton is available for Sunday's matchup against Dallas.
Connaughton sat out Friday's win due to an illness, but he'll be back in the mix Sunday. The backup wing has made only two appearances this season, totaling 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes.
