Connaughton (calf) is out for Friday's game versus the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Connaughton has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left calf strain. The 31-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia.
