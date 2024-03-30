Beverley (wrist) is available to face the Hawks on Saturday.
Beverley will add some much-needed depth in the backcourt for this game, and he might experience an uptick in minutes as a defensive assignment against Dejounte Murray, but his fantasy upside remains pretty low. Beverley has logged less than 20 minutes in his last three appearances off the bench.
