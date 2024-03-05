Beverley logged 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 113-106 victory over the Clippers.

Beverley drew a spot start against his former team and certainly made his presence felt, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double but also being a disruptive presence on defense with four steals and one block. Beverley is not expected to start on a regular basis going forward and should move back to a bench role when the Bucks take on the Warriors on Wednesday to continue their road trip through the Western Conference.