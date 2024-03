Beverley announced on the Pat Bev Pod that his right wrist has a torn ligament and that it needs to be surgically repaired.

The Bucks haven't announced any updates, but Beverley said he could end up missing several months if he goes through with the surgery. If that's the case, Milwaukee could turn to guys like AJ Green and Pat Connaughton to pick up some of the backup point guard reps. In 19 appearances with the Bucks, Beverley holds averages of 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.