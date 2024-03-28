Beverley (wrist) announced that he will play in Thursday's game versus the Pelicans via the Pat Bev Pod.
Despite dealing with a torn ligament in his right wrist, Beverley doesn't plan to miss any time. The veteran guard has averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
