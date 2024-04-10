Beverley ended with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Celtics.

The Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in the second half, but in unlikely fashion, it was Beverley who stepped up and carried the team on offense, not Damian Lillard or Khris Middleton. This was just the second time Beverley reached the 20-point mark in the current campaign, and the veteran guard could remain in the starting unit when the Bucks take on the Magic on Wednesday.