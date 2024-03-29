Beverley (wrist) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Beverley announced on his podcast that he's dealing with a torn ligament in his right wrist, but the official injury report has him listed with a sprain. The veteran point guard has opted against surgery and will attempt to play through the issue for the remainder of the season. Beverley played just seven minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans.
