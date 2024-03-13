Beverley is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to right hip soreness.
Beverley could potentially be looking at a spot-start Thursday evening with Malik Beasley (back) questionable, which would put the veteran point guard on the radar as a potential target in daily fantasy leagues. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff.
