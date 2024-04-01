Beverley (wrist) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Beverley has decided against surgery and is expected to play through a right wrist sprain for the remainder of the season. He should draw another start Tuesday, as Damian Lillard (personal) remains away from the team.
