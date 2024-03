Beverley will come off the bench with Khris Middleton (ankle) returning to the starting lineup Sunday versus Phoenix, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beverley's sparkplug energy could be needed with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) ruled out Sunday. Regardless, he will come off the bench, where he is averaging just 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.0 minutes across his last four appearances with the second unit.