Beverley isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will replace Beverley in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Milwaukee's previous contest with an Achilles injury. Beverley is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 18.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.

