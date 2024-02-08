The 76ers traded Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Cameron Payne on Thursday, Woj reports.

Beverley will join his fifth team in three seasons after spending the first 47 games of the campaign with Philadelphia. In 2023-24, the veteran guard is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19.6 minutes. Beverley will likely serve as Milwaukee's backup point guard to Damian Lillard while providing quality perimeter defense.