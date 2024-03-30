Beverley will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beverley was able to shed his probable tag with his wrist issue, and now he'll replace Damian Lillard in the lineup as the star guard is out for personal reasons.
More News
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Available to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Probable for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Good to go against New Orleans•
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Now expected to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Officially questionable•
-
Bucks' Patrick Beverley: Could miss rest of season•