Beverley (wrist) is available to face the Wizards on Tuesday.
Beverley's wrist issue shouldn't stop him from playing going forward, as the veteran floor general elected against surgery and will try to play through pain until the end of the campaign. With Damian Lillard (groin) out, look for Beverley to remain in the starting lineup vs. Washington.
