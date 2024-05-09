The NBA announced Thursday that Beverley has been suspended four games "for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple tames at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability" after Milwaukee's Game 6 loss to the Pacers.

The Bucks' Game 6 loss to Indiana in the first round eliminated them from the playoffs. Therefore, Beverley's suspension will be served in the first four games of the 2024-25 season. Beverley is an unrestricted free agent going into this offseason, so it is unclear which team he will be on when serving his suspension.