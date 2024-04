Beverley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Justin Garcia of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Beverley will miss his third consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Tuesday versus Boston. In addition to his ongoing ankle troubles, Beverley is playing through ligament damage in his right wrist, although he has announced that he plans to continue doing so when his ankle heals.