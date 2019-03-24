Bucks' Pau Gasol: Out for a month
Gasol (ankle) is expected to be out a month as he tends to a left ankle injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Gasol has only played in three games since joining the Bucks and has missed the last six contests due to the ankle injury. With Nikola Mirotic (thumb) out for two-to-four weeks as well, Milwaukee will have to rely heavily on Brook Lopez, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova in the front court to close out the regular season. Look for more updates on Gasol's status to come as the playoffs near.
