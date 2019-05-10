Bucks' Pau Gasol: Out for rest of postseason
Gasol underwent surgery on his left foot Thursday and will miss the rest of the playoffs.
There was never much optimism that Gasol would ever be healthy enough to play in the postseason after missing the last 23 games with the injury. Now, Gasol will have the opportunity to spend the summer rehabbing as he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2019-20 season.
