Bucks' Pau Gasol: Out Tuesday
Gasol will not play Tuesday against the Lakers.
It's not exactly clear why Gasol will be sitting out the contest versus the Lakers on Tuesday, as no injury news or rest reasons have surfaced just yet. For now though, it's likely that the veteran will likely be able to play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday if needed.
