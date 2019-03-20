Bucks' Pau Gasol: Out Wednesday
Gasol is out Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gasol hasn't appeared in the past four games for the Bucks, though his role has been relatively minimal even when he does take the court. His next chance to play is Friday against the Heat.
